Vancouver council rejects move to densify Point Grey mansion zone

Vancouver city council’s decision to “punt” a motion to densify anenclave of mansions is a lost opportunity, according to one local housing expert.



“It would be a nice message to send,” said Tom Davidoff, an economist at the University of British Columbia.



“(It would show) it’s not important to us to protect extremely rich people, that’s not a priority for us, affordability is a priority.”



Hector Bremner, a city councillor with the Non-Partisan Association, brought forward a motion today to allow six-storey rental buildings in West Point Grey, an area near UBC that is currently filled with multi-million houses on very large lots.



Most of the homes in West Point Grey are worth between $20 million and $70 million. Some are dilapidated, Bremner said, and he argued his plan would give more options for seniors who have lived in the neighbourhood for a long time and would like to downsize as well as for UBC students who have to commute long distances to get to university.

Bremner said he was inspired to make the motion after joining a walking tour hosted by the group Abundant Housing Vancouver in September