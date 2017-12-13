Clinton visit Vancouver, applauds Trudeau, celebrates Democrats' win in Alabama

VANCOUVER — Hillary Clinton says she feels "a tiny bit less" concerned about the United States following the Democratic party's surprise win in Alabama's senate race on Monday.

The former presidential candidate is calling the electoral upset a turning point for Americans in pushing for accountability from President Donald Trump, who backed the unsuccessful Republican candidate.

Clinton made the comments while in Vancouver promoting her new book.

She expressed concern about Trump's impulsive social media habits and pledged to remain part of the debate about the future of the U.S.

Clinton also told a crowd of more than 5,000 people that she cheered when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed the country's first gender-balanced cabinet.