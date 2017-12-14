B.C. housing costs mean more seniors could end up in residential care: advocate

VICTORIA — The advocate for seniors in British Columbia says costs for both renters and homeowners are going up while home and community supports are failing to meet demands.

Isobel Mackenzie's office has released an annual report saying increased costs and lack of services could drive up the number of seniors moving into residential care.

Mackenzie says 15 per cent of seniors already in care could be living independently with proper supports.

She says seniors who rent are at greatest risk because they have the lowest median income of any group over age 25.

The report says rent for a one-bedroom apartment has gone up by an average of 6.7 per cent in B.C., but there has been no increase to an elderly renters' subsidy cap while the poverty rate for seniors has risen significantly.