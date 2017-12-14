TransLink considers extending weekend SkyTrain night service

TransLink is looking at its options to extend late-night service for SkyTrain users after recieving feedback from authorities and the public, the organization announced Thursday.

The current SkyTrain schedule has the last Expo train leaving Waterfront station at 1:16 a.m. every day except Sundays and holidays, according to TransLink's website. But that time could be pushed back, depending on a feasibility study due in 2018.

As part of the study, staff will look at how extending service hours will affect crews' ability to preform regular maintenance to the track in order to keep the service safe. Staff will also calculate how much extra money it will cost to provide service for more hours of the day.

"We have heard there is demand for SkyTrain to run later on weekends and we are taking a fresh look at what would be required to make that happen. While it has always been technically possible to operate SkyTrain later at night, it would have a significant impact on maintenance," said Kevin Desmon, CEO of TransLink, in a press release.

The report will also feature case studies from around the world, of other cities that provide late-night rapid transit service.

Various stakeholders, including city officials, downtown businesses, and police departments will have an opportunity to provide feedback.