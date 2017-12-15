Bail hearing begins for Jamie Bacon in B.C. Supreme Court

VANCOUVER — A bail hearing began Friday in the Supreme Court of British Columbia for a man accused of counselling the murder of an individual.

The Crown has said Jamie Bacon's trial is scheduled to start April 3.

The defence has said Bacon pleaded not guilty to the charge and has chosen to be tried by a jury.

A publication ban has been placed on details heard during the bail hearing, which is scheduled for two days.

On Dec. 1, a judge stayed a murder charge against Bacon at a separate trial stemming from the killing of six people in Surrey, B.C., at a highrise in 2007.

A charge of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder were stayed by Justice Kathleen Ker, who sealed most of her reasons for the decision.