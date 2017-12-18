Bad weather sets off B.C. highway crashes, sending four to hospital

MERRITT, B.C. — Four people were taken to hospital after a series of collisions on Highway 5 south of Merritt, B.C., as weather conditions deteriorate on the route.

BC Emergency Health Services says three ambulances were sent to an incident on the highway, also known as the Coquihalla Highway.

The service says in a news release that initial reports said nine people were injured, but only four people were taken to hospital in stable condition.

The provincial Transportation Ministry says the southbound lanes reopened more than four hours after the incident, but delays are expected to persist in both directions.

A travel advisory has been issued as harsh winter conditions, including snowfall and blowing snow, are expected for the highway between Hope and Merritt.