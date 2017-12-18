Canada Line and Vancouver-area bus routes gets service increase

TransLink is increasing bus service for 12 routes, including the 99 and 95 B-Lines, in the new year. The transit authority is also reminding people that public transit is free on New Years Eve.

Bus routes 319, 351, 555 and the 95 B-Line will see increased service at busy times starting in January. Meanwhile, the 99 B-Line will get more buses on the weekends.

TransLink increased service for routes 5 and 6 starting Monday.

The transit authority is also extending service hours of several bus routes, including 372, 733, 741, and the N35 NightBus.

In addition, Canada Line trains have been coming every three minutes until 9:30 a.m. on weekdays (previously it was until 9 a.m.) to ease rush-hour crowding since the start of December.