Shipping needs a technological leap to go green: researcher

The mandarin oranges in the stocking, the Lego set wrapped up under the tree and the brussel sprouts on the plate all got there by ship, train or plane.



Shipping has become vital to the global economy, but it’s also responsible for a growing amount of global greenhouse gas emissions. Now a working group headed by academics from the University of British Columbia and Copenhagen Business School is looking at ways to green shipping, which transports 90 per cent of trade and could account for 17 per cent of global emissions by 2050.



“Attention has really turned towards the shipping industry because shipping is not included in the Paris Climate Change Agreement,” said Jane Lister, a professor at UBC’s Sauder School of Business who is working on the project. The group also includes governments and the shipping industry.



Because shipping is an international industry, it’s governed by the International Maritime Organization. The industry has been reluctant to acknowledge that it has a role to play in reducing emissions, but that’s now changing, Lister said.



Shipping operates on very tight margins and most cargo ships burn bunker fuel, a cheap but very polluting type of oil. Vancouverites may remember that when a cargo ship spilled bunker fuel in English Bay in April of 2014, beaches were closed and people were warned not to touch the thick oil that was washing up on shore.



When bunker fuel is burned, it releases chemicals like sulphur and particulate matter into the air.



The group Lister is part of will be looking at what policies need to be put in place to push the industry to lower emissions. Technological innovation is going to have to be a huge part of that change. For instance, some companies have experimented with using batteries, but the distance right now is very limited. “Solar’s an option, but we’re not there yet,” added Lister. Hull design, slower speeds and even special kinds of paints are also part of the mix.



While some companies are now using liquefied natural gas, it’s considered a “transition fuel” because while it burns cleaner, it still emits carbon.



“We’ll be looking at what sort of policy or governance mechanisms, whether it’s incentives or penalties, can be set up to spur greater innovation in the sector,” Lister said.

