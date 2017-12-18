Vancouver women's groups rally as serial rapist is released

A coalition of women’s groups held a community meeting on Dec. 18 in downtown Vancouver in response to the recent release of a violent serial rapist from prison.



“We’re going to ask and seek to answer what options we have as a community,” said Angela Marie MacDougall, executive director of Battered Women Support Services, who spoke to Metro before the meeting.



“As much as we want to put the emphasis on the criminal system — and we should — we thought let’s shift our focus now to what are our options as a community. How can we build a sense of community, how can we consider how endemic sexual violence is and here we have this extreme example.”



On Dec. 1, the Vancouver Police Department issued a public warning about Dawson Davidson, whose history of convictions for violent sexual assault stretches back to the 1980s, being released after serving a two-year sentence for his latest sexual assault conviction.

He became known as the "Annex Rapist" in the 1980s after being convicted of three violent sexual assaults in Toronto in which he followed women into their apartments and a parking garage and robbed and sexually assaulted them.

Davidson was then found guilty of aggravated assault after violently attacking a sex worker in Vancouver in 1996.

A B.C. court ruled Dawson a dangerous offender in 2012.



Police say Davidson is not permitted to be alone with women at all or enter the Downtown Eastside. He is being monitored by parole officers and police.

He is currently living in a halfway house downtown, and the coalition is very concerned about his proximity to vulnerable women and children.