B.C. team helps public access Naloxone training with web app

People can now learn how to administer Naloxone, the antidote to opioid overdose, by watching a five-minute video online.



St. Paul’s emergency medical team led the project and launched the online tutorial this month in an effort to help more people access the life-saving drug. At the end of the tutorial, participants receive a certificate that they can show at a nearby pharmacy, or any Naloxone dispensing site, to receive a free kit.



Previously, people who wanted Naloxone would have to attend a training workshop before receiving a kit.



“We hope that will reduce the barrier to people who are thinking, I don’t want to go somewhere to get trained, and some issues around stigma and opioid use,” said Dr. Andrew Kestler, an emergency physician at St. Paul’s Hospital.



In fact, anyone who is interested in learning this skill, even those who are not healthcare professionals or drug users themselves, can now do so relatively easily, he said.



“It’s the same kind of idea as people getting CPR training – it’s just a useful skill to have.”



People can access the web app at www.naloxonetraining.com. The web app includes a short video demonstrating how to identify someone suffering from an overdose and how to administer Naloxone. Users are asked to answer several multiple choie questions afterwards and if those are answered correctly, the app displays a certificate that can be exchanged for a Naloxone kit.



Kestler says hospitals can also use the app to quickly teach new staff or family members of drug users who are interested in learning more about the antidote.



St. Paul’s Foundation provided funding for the project and the hospital’s emergency department worked with local tech companies, Hello Cool World and Animikii, and SPH Rapid Access Addiction Clinic to create the app.



The province has given out more than 52,000 take-home Naloxone kits in the past two years, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control. About 12,000 kits have been used to reverse an overdose, so far.



The latest numbers from the BC Coroner’s Service show 1,208 people died from opioid overdoses from January to October in 2017, which breaks down to about four deaths per day.