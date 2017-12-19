Crash kills one person, injures two more on Vancouver's Burrard Bridge

VANCOUVER — A fiery crash on a Vancouver bridge has left one person dead.

Vancouver police confirm the fatality and say two others were seriously hurt when two vehicles collided on the Burrard Street Bridge just after 1 a.m.

Witnesses say a speeding car disintegrated and burst into flames after hitting the other car at about the midspan of the bridge.

Sgt. Jason Robillard says in an email that the bridge remains closed to all vehicle, pedestrian and cycling traffic.

There's no word when it could reopen.