Non-resident homeowners vastly outspend locals on Vancouver property purchases: Statscan

Non-residents own over 10 per cent of condos and 5.2 per cent of detached houses in Vancouver, and those properties are worth more than the average price of homes owned by people who live and work full time in B.C.



The numbers are part of an effort by Statistics Canada and the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation to collect and analyze more data on Canada’s housing market. In recent years, enormous price spikes in Vancouver and Toronto have led some experts to question how much of that effect is due to money flooding in from overseas sources. But a lack of data has stymied efforts to quantify the phenomenon.



Today’s data release shows that for Vancouver, non-residents own properties that are worth on average $80,500 more than those owned by residents.

The difference was especially striking for single family homes in the City of Vancouver: the value difference between the average detached home owned by a non-resident ($2,275,900) and the was average detached home owned by a resident ($1,568,100) is around the same price as an average single-detached house in Toronto, Statistics Canada notes.

Non-residents own condos that are worth on average $190,599 more than condos owned by residents.