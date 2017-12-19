Non-resident homeowners vastly outspend locals on Vancouver property purchases: Statscan
New data shows non-residents own 10.9 per cent of condos and 5.2 per cent of detached houses in Vancouver
Non-residents own over 10 per cent of condos and 5.2 per cent of detached houses in Vancouver, and those properties are worth more than the average price of homes owned by people who live and work full time in B.C.
The numbers are part of an effort by Statistics Canada and the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation to collect and analyze more data on Canada’s housing market. In recent years, enormous price spikes in Vancouver and Toronto have led some experts to question how much of that effect is due to money flooding in from overseas sources. But a lack of data has stymied efforts to quantify the phenomenon.
Today’s data release shows that for Vancouver, non-residents own properties that are worth on average $80,500 more than those owned by residents.
The difference was especially striking for single family homes in the City of Vancouver: the value difference between the average detached home owned by a non-resident ($2,275,900) and the was average detached home owned by a resident ($1,568,100) is around the same price as an average single-detached house in Toronto, Statistics Canada notes.
Non-residents own condos that are worth on average $190,599 more than condos owned by residents.
Statistics Canada and CMHC define a non-resident as someone whose principal residence is outside of Canada.
The data shows that non-residents tend to own houses that are bigger than those owned by resident owners, and they own houses in the more expensive areas of West Vancouver and Greater Vancouver A, the census subdivision that includes the University of British Columbia endowment lands.
Richmond and West Vancouver also had high proportions of non-resident ownership: in Richmond, 10.6 per cent of condos are owned by non-residents, while in West Vancouver 6.5 per cent of detached homes are owned by non-residents, according to charts published by Andy Yan, an urban planner and director of Simon Fraser University’s City Program.
“We’ve measured the share of foreign buyers in condos by vintage of building, and we know newer structures have a higher percentage of foreign buyers,” said Bob Dugan, an economist with CMHC.
“That might be an indication that there is more foreign buyer activity in recent years but it’s hard to say.”