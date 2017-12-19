RCMP say no suspects sought after fatal shooting of two B.C. men

NAKUSP, B.C. — Mounties are investigating the deaths of two men after a shooting in the Central Kootenay region of British Columbia.

Nakusp RCMP say they received reports Monday afternoon of possible shots fired in the community of Needles, about 130 kilometres southeast of Vernon.

Officers secured the scene until an emergency response team arrived.

An 83 year-old-man and 58-year-old man were found dead in two separate neighbourhood residences, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Mounties say they're not looking for any suspects, but the major crimes unit and coroners service are investigating.