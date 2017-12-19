Two charges against Mountie after man shot dead outside Surrey police station

VICTORIA — Charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon have been laid against an RCMP officer after the fatal shooting of a young man in Surrey, B.C.

The BC Prosecution Service says Const. Elizabeth Cucheran is scheduled to make her first court appearance in provincial court on Jan. 9.

Twenty-year-old Hudson Brooks was shot outside the RCMP's Surrey headquarters in the early hours of July 18, 2015, after police responded to reports of a man screaming.

RCMP said then that officers rushed outside and spotted the man, a struggle ensued and he was shot by an officer.

The Independent Investigations Office, which investigates serious injuries or death involving police in British Columbia, found the shooting occurred as officers responded to reports of a possibly suicidal man.