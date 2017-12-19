Vancouver blanketed by first snowfall as B.C. highway warning issued

You can't say Environment Canada didn't warn Vancouverites of coming snowfall this week.

They were proven correct Tuesday morning as thick, wet snowflakes tumbled across the city — and as is Vancouverites' custom, traffic chaos ensued, buses ran late, and pedestrians scrambled across streets clutching slush-sagging umbrellas.

Federal meteorologists predicted between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow during the day, with temperatures hovering near freezing.

But they forecast "snow ending late this evening," with Wednesday expected to be sunny and clear, until the next potential snow dump on Thursday depending on temperatures.

As temperatures warmed before noon, downtown's brief snow cover turned to slush but higher-elevation parts of the city got to enjoy their dusting a little longer.

A snowfall warning went into effect for all of the Metro Vancouver region, which Environment Canada explained was the result of an "intensifying low pressure system" across Washington near the border, "combining plentiful Pacific moisture with cool easterly winds near the surface."

Hardest hit, it predicted, would be Southeast Surrey, White Rock, Surrey and the Fraser Valley. But Vancouver's airport was layered with at least six centimetres by 11 a.m., according to Environment Canada.

"Snow will taper to flurries this evening and end overnight as drier air spreads across the region," the service wrote in its snowfall warning. "Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow."

And don't expect the Winter Wonderland to melt and be gone by Christmas. Starting in two days, forecasters predicted, "A little snow is likely Thursday as an Arctic front drops down from the BC Interior."

But compared to other parts of B.C., the Lower Mainland got off easy.

Authorities warned of winter storms for the length of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, as well as Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton, and the Okanagan Connector between Merritt and Kelowna.

Several accidents closed the busy Coquihalla for hours on Monday, but authorities eventually cleared the roads and re-opened the busiest connection to B.C.'s Interior, which will no doubt become even busier as the Christmas holidays approach.

B.C.'s transport ministry reminded motorists to drive with extra caution and below maximum speeds on dangerous highway stretches, or to avoid driving during the hazardous conditions if possible.

"Heavy snowfall continues today and tomorrow producing extremely limited visibility," the department tweeted noon Tuesday. "Travel IS NOT recommended unless absolutely necessary, be prepared for lengthy delays, consider alternate routes."

On Monday afternoon, the department delighted several Twitter followers by re-posting its short snow response video — originally released last January — demonstrating how B.C.'s army of weather monitors, snowplow drivers, salt and sand pile guardians spring into action during snowfall warnings over the 1,200-metre high Coquihalla pass.

"We'll be activating the Coquihalla Snowshed Protocol," the tweet noted.