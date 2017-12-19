Vancouver police praise Good Samaritan after fatal Burrard Bridge crash

Vancouver emergency first responders are thanking a Good Samaritan who immediately began helping survivors at the scene of a fatal, fiery Burrard Bridge car crash early Tuesday morning.

Police say the driver of a north-bound Audi R8 "lost control" and swerved into oncoming traffic lanes and collided with a taxi around 1 a.m.

The driver of the Audi, who has not been identified, died at the scene. The taxi's driver, 68, and his 30-something passenger were taken to hospital in serious condition.

Photographs from the scene show parts of its wreckage ablaze and flipped over the bike lane concrete barrier, while other pieces scattered across the road.

The witness was "immediately" at the scene, Vancouver police said, and began working to rescue two injured survivors.

"First responders are praising a driver who stopped to help right after the collision," VPD spokesperson Sgt. Jason Robillard told reporters Tuesday afternoon at a police station press conference. "… The driver stopped and was there immediately after the collision happened, and was able to cut some seatbelts off the occupants of the taxi."

The passer-by stuck around at the scene "rendering assistance," Robillard added.

Now, after a harrowing day which closed the busy bridge for 12 hours and only re-opened at 1 p.m., investigators are trying to piece together what happened, although Robillard revealed "a number of pieces of evidence investigators have collected have led them to believe that speed was a factor."