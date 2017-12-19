Vancouver School Board plans to look outside B.C. to fill teaching jobs

After hiring nearly 600 teachers in less than a year, the Vancouver School Board is having a hard time filling the remaining 50 teaching jobs and plans to recruit from nine hiring fairs across the country in the next two months.

But at least one Vancouver-based teachers group is concerned that the school board is not contacting some applicants and rejecting others while there are still job openings.

In a notice posted on its website, the Vancouver Elementary School Teachers’ Association is asking potential teachers who have had trouble finding work to send in their stories.

“Information collected will be aggregated and used to support efforts to solve this problem,” the organization said on its website.

VESTA did not respond to requests for an interview.

But Vancouver School Board staff say a four-person recruitment team is working long hours and even on weekends to fill jobs.

“I can tell you we are recruiting very aggressively,” said Chris Hudson, executive director of employee services at the Vancouver School Board.

“However, not all candidate that apply can get hired, because of the interview process, and we have background checks.”

Those who do not preform well on either of those two steps won’t be hired, he told Metro.

The district will send a team of recruiters and administrators to nine hiring fairs in five different provinces in January and February, he said.

When asked why the school district plans to hire teachers from out of province, Hudson says high housing prices in the city shrink the pool of potential teachers the school board can draw from.

“We have to go out of province because there is a really unique challenge around affordability in Vancouver,” he said.

“We are going to other provinces and trying to attract graduates to come to Vancouver and enjoy the great lifestyle and diversity.”

In fact, the school board is giving $1,500 to out-of-province candidates that are willing to move to Vancouver, according to Hudson.

A Supreme Court of Canada ruling in fall 2016 gave B.C. teachers back the right to negotiate class size and composition. School districts scrambled to fill thousands of new jobs created as a result.