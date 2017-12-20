Apartment fire displaces 40 East Vancouver residents

The residents of a social housing building at 1766 Frances St. in Vancouver have been displaced by a fire that left thick black smoke billowing out of the third floor of the building on Wednesday.

“They had just gotten a Christmas hamper and now she has nothing,” said Hazel Allen of her daughter, Cheryl Allen. Cheryl’s husband and son had had to leave the building without their shoes, but neighbours quickly found socks and footwear for them. Luckily their cat, Jack, had been able to jump from their balcony to escape the fire.

Hazel Allen also lives in the building with her husband, James, who had recently been released from hospital and was sitting on his wheeled walker on the sidewalk. Metro spoke with the Allens at 11:30 a.m. as firefighters continued to battle the fire.

The three-storey building is operated by the Vancouver Native Health Society and does not have a sprinkler system. The fire is now under control but there is fire, smoke and water damage in three to four of the apartments, Booth said. Firefighters will also have to open up the building to ensure the fire is completely out.