B.C. pharmacies handing out free naloxone kits to combat overdose crisis

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. — Pharmacies across British Columbia will distribute take-home doses of the overdose reversing drug naloxone to help combat the ongoing opioid crisis.

About 220 pharmacies have been stocked with about 1,900 naloxone kits, which will be provided free-of-charge to anyone who is using drugs or is likely to come into contact with someone who might overdose.

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy says pharmacists will also provide training in recognizing and responding to overdoses.

A team from St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver has also developed an app that teaches people how to administer the drug.

Naloxone kits are already available at hospitals, health centres and safe consumption sites.

The province says nearly 30,000 have been handed out so far this year.