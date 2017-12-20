Opioid vending machines planned for 2018 in B.C. as overdose crisis deepens

Installing vending machines that sell hydromorphone pills is the latest effort from B.C. health authorities to stem the rising death count in the province’s ongoing overdose crisis.

The BC Centre for Disease Control aims to roll out the vending machines as early as spring 2018, using part of the funds from a $1 million Health Canada grant. The rest of the money will be used to create other access channels for hydromorphone, including a storefront, and distribution points at supervised injection site and supportive-housing buildings.

The pilot program is a direct response to the overdose crisis, said Dr. Mark Tyndall, executive director at BCCDC.

More than 1,208 people in B.C. have died from drug overdoses so far in 2017, which breaks down to about four deaths a day. Fentanyl was detected in 83 per cent of those overdoses, according to the BC Coroners Service.

“We are facing a toxic drug supply and we really need to offer people alternatives to that,” said Tynsdall.

Doctors can prescribe hydromorphone, an opioid, to drug users in order to keep them away from street-level drugs that may be tainted with lethal substances like fentanyl.

B.C. already has an injectable hydromorphone program but it is not reaching enough people quickly enough, said Tyndall. He emphasized the program will not treat opioid addiction – but authorities hope that this low-barrier source of clean drugs will save lives.

“It may be attractive to people who are not engaged in any kind of treatment or harm reduction right now. We know over 70 per cent of deaths are people who die alone,” said Tyndall.

“If we can get a program where they can access drugs, I hope some people will be drawn out of hiding and could engage in this program also.”

Authorities are still working out details for the program but people would need to prove they have an existing reliance on opioids in order to qualify for the program. Participants would get a card that allows them to obtain two or three hydromorphone pills from the vending machine at a time, several times a day, according to Tyndall. It would cost participants up to $800 a year, he estimated.