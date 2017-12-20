Police investigate after fatal hit and run in Vancouver's West End
A woman was struck by a van around 7 a.m. this morning and the driver is now in police custody.
A
A
Share via Email
Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left one woman dead in the West End this morning.
The incident happened at 7 a.m. on the north side of Pendrell St., near Bute St. The pedestrian was rushed to hospital but died of her injuries.
Police have arrested the 47-year-old driver of the van that struck the woman, but they are still piecing together what happened and are looking for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any other information.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
How to register to receive $25 Loblaw card after bread price-fixing arrangement admission
-
'Slow down:' Nearly 30 collisions reported in Halifax area after black ice forms Wednesday
-
PHOTOS: Vancouver police laud Good Samaritan after Burrard Bridge crash