RCMP investigating suspicious death of three people found in B.C. residence
KELOWNA, B.C. — The RCMP is investigating the deaths of three people whose bodies were found in a Kelowna, B.C., residence.
Officers were called to the home in the neighbourhood of Rutland on Tuesday afternoon where the bodies were found.
Mounties say the deaths appear suspicious and the serious crime unit, forensic identification specialists and coroner are investigating.
One man is in police custody, but identities of the suspect or victims have not been released.
Const. Lesley Smith says the investigation is in its early stages and Mounties remain at the scene.
