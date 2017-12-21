B.C. opioid prescribing under scrutiny as doctor rules reviewed

The body overseeing British Columbia's doctors is consulting about revising its rules for how opioids are prescribed in the New Year, Metro has learned.

Several medical experts expressed concerns that the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C.'s 2016 standards and guidelines — created in response to the worsening overdose crisis, on track to kill 4,000 Canadians this year — may have inadvertently scared some doctors from prescribing needed painkillers, while others argued such prescriptions are one cause of the crisis itself.

New data suggest the opioid overdose crisis is on track to kill at least 4,000 Canadians this year — a third of them in British Columbia. And a recent Canadian Institute for Health Information study found that while overall amounts of opioids dished out by doctors have dropped slightly, the total number of prescriptions continued to climb.

Now, Metro has obtained the B.C. government's most recent prescribing data revealing that, from the start of 2012 to the end of 2016, B.C.'s five most-prescribed opioids fell just slightly in number, most dramatically for oxycodone, as the crisis emerged.

Top-five most prescribed opioids dispensed in B.C. (2012-16)



Fentanyl, morphine and codeine also fell significantly over that time, more noticably starting in 2016 — although health authorities stressed that, because the most recent data ends in 2016, the impact of the College guidelines in June would likely not show up in the results until this year.

But over the same timeframe, prescriptions of hydromorphone and tramadol actual jumped 61 and 48 per cent respectively. Fentanyl, comparatively, dropped 27 per cent.

B.C.'s Provincial Health Officer has said the declared public health emergency partly originated when doctors cut back Oxycontin prescriptions, leading some patients to seek illicit and riskier opioids on the streets.

The College —which oversees and regulates doctors in the province — issued new professional guidelines to B.C. physicians on June 1, 2016, titled "Safe Prescribing of Drugs with Potential for Misuse/Diversion," last revising them Oct. 28, 2016.

The College declined Metro's interview requests, explaining that it would speak "in the New Year once it has concluded its consultation process on the existing standard and any subsequent proposed revisions — including the rationale for those revisions," spokesperson Susan Prins wrote in an email.

"The public health crisis of prescription drug misuse has developed in part due to the prescribing of physicians," the current guidelines state. "The profession has a collective ethical responsibility to mitigate its contribution to the problem of prescription drug misuse, particularly the over-prescribing of opioids, sedatives and stimulants."

Setting a "minimum standard of professional behaviour" for physicians, the document states "physicians must … always prescribe the lowest effective dosage" and "only the quantities of opioids, sedatives or stimulants that the patient will need" — and requires annual urine testing or "random pill counts for all adult patients on long-term opioids, benzodiazepines, sedative hypnotics or stimulants."

But although end-of-life and cancer patients were exempted, some health experts told Metro that patients who actually needed long-term painkillers may have been harmed by the well-intentioned rules.

Mary Marlow, manager of Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH)'s mental health and substance use programs, said ideally doctors could refer more patients to programs such as VCH's at-home detox initiative, START.

"If somebody has chronic pain, they need to have it managed," she said. "There is a way to do it more smoothly if a doctor wants to cut somebody down or off — to send them to a program like START so they don't have to look for opioids on the streets."

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s Deputy Provincial Health Officer, told Metro in an earlier interview health authorities are more urgently focused on the "tainted illicit drug supply" at present, but are aware of the concerns.

"We worry that physicians are anxious about over-prescribing and are cutting people off opioids," she said. "I think that's something that needs to be investigated; we don't have data yet to show us.

"We have seen reports of people saying they can't get something they've been on a long time and are going to street drugs — that's very, very worrying."

At the same time, she said, the College guidelines were meant to tackle one part of the problem, particularly one related to the crisis' origins in previous decades.

"Clearly, one important thing we need to do is not be complicit in more people becoming addicted to opioids," she said. "We as a profession are clearly overprescribing opioids for non-cancer pain — that has to be addressed, it's important.