Housing society starts fundraising page for East Vancouver fire victims

A GoFundMe page has been started to raise money for residents of a social housing building that sustained major fire damage on Dec. 20.

Residents have not been able to return to the three-storey building at 1766 Frances St., and some lost Christmas hampers they had received just days before the fire.

Vancouver Native Housing Society, the operator of the building, set up the fundraising page and says the money raised will go towards “emergency costs for temporary shelter, clothing, food, Christmas presents, toiletries and baby supplies.”

The society is also welcoming donations of men, women’s and children’s clothing, blankets, toys, traditional medicines, regalia, gift cards, Christmas gifts “and/or any other items that would support our tenants.”