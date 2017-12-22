Group uses tiny Christmas stocking giveaway to connect with SRO tenants

Every year since 2014, Jack Gates has bought hundreds of little stockings from the dollar store and filled them with chocolates, candy canes and oranges. A few days before Christmas, he hands them out on the corner of Hastings and Main.

“I’m doing it because I just know there’s hope for everyone down here,” said Gates of the neighbourhood, where many people live in poverty and struggle with addiction and mental illness.

This year Gates is teaming up with the SRO Collaborative to hand out about 200 tiny stockings, and some larger ones that include toys for families with children. The group is made up of activists and tenants of the single room occupancy hotels in the Downtown Eastside, and their goal is to improve conditions in the aging and often decrepit buildings.

Many of the privately-owned single room occupancy hotels (SROs) have not been maintained properly over the years. The building Gates lives in, the Regent Hotel, has been cited for hundreds of building and fire code violations by the City of Vancouver in 2017. Across the street from the Regent, the Balmoral Hotel sits empty: the city ordered it to be evacuated this June because of fears the building could collapse.

Both buildings are owned by the Sahota family, but “there are dozens of other places like this citywide,” Wendy Pedersen, a community organizer who works with the SRO Collaborative, told Metro in a previous interview.

Based on his experience from years past, Gates knows the stockings will go quickly on the busy street corner in front of the Carnegie Community Centre.