You've no right to be bored: 5 things to do in Metro Van this weekend

Living in the Lower Mainland, there's a mind-boggling array of things to get out and do, no matter how you get around or your budget (and even if it's raining!). Metro scans our region's dozen cities for just a few of the things you could try out this weekend — from outdoors events to arts festivals and ways you and your family can make a difference!

Last chance shopping

OK, if you haven't bought your holiday gifts yet (don't be ashamed) it's not too late to find ones local and hand-crafted! Inspired by Germany's traditional Christkindlmarkts, the Vancouver Christmas Market continues at Jack Poole Plaza. Its 75 vendor huts, live performers and mulled Glühwein stall pack up Dec. 24. Open Friday/Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets $10 adults, $5 youth vancouverchristmasmarket.com (1055 Canada Place).

Skate your heart out, folks

Metro Vancouver's rinks open all week, including holiday-themed skates this weekend. Burnaby's Copeland Sports Centre has an "Ugly Christmas Sweater Toonie Skate" Saturday 12:30-3 p.m. — with crafts, face-painting, reindeer games, Santa, $2 including skate and helmet rentals (3676 Kensington Ave.). Vancouver's Robson Square free rink is open Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-11 p.m., Dec. 24 and 26 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m., and Dec. 25 from 12-5 p.m. Richmond's Minoru arena hosts a Winter Wonderland skate Friday 6:30-9 p.m. (7551 Minoru Gate). Cloverdale Ice Arena is festooned as a "winter ice palace" until Jan. 7, times at www.surrey.ca (6090 176 St.).

Help the needy with Santa's 'Cause'

Never mind Santa Claus, get in the spirit of giving on Christmas Day with "The Santa Cause" in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood, accompanied by jolly St. Nick himself. In its seventh annual year, even one hour of your time is appreciated along the city's struggling 135A strip, distributing gift hampers and needed toiletries to share holiday cheer. Meet 1 p.m. at Gateway SkyTrain station. More information or to donate items or funds, visit The Santa Cause website.

Chill out in a tropical 'Arctic oasis'

Freezing in Vancouver? Warm up in our own tropical biodome! Lush and balmy Bloedel Conservatory is lit up and features a hidden penguins scavenger hunt — or catch a glimpse of 120 real-life exotic birds. Open daily 10 a.m.-8 p.m. except Dec. 25. Tickets online.

Burnaby village magic

The City of Burnaby's annual holiday festivities, held at the Burnaby Village Museum, offer what the city calls a "season of old-fashioned fun and spectacular light displays." Featuring children's craft-making, a 12 Days of Christmas scavenger hunt, sing-along caroling, wreaths, cedar swags and vintage displays. Open until Jan. 5 except closed Sunday and Monday, Christmas Eve and Day. Free admission, rides $3. More information at www.burnabyvillagemuseum.ca.

Revel in the glow of Chinese lanterns