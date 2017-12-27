Reservations for some popular Parks Canada sites in B.C. open in early January

VANCOUVER — As British Columbia's south coast is buffeted by the latest snow storm, Parks Canada is giving outdoor enthusiasts a reason to think about summer.

The Parks Canada reservation system for certain B.C. parks opens early in the new year.

A news release from Parks Canada spokesman Dennis Wasylenko says reservations open at 8 a.m., on Jan. 3 for sites within the Gulf Islands National Park Reserve, as well as at the Fort Rodd Hill, Fisgard Lighthouse and Fort Langley National Historic Sites.

In past years, campsites or so-called oTENTiks, cabin-like structures maintained by Parks Canada, have been snatched up very quickly.

Another round of reservations opens on Jan. 8 for three overwhelmingly popular locations within the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

Along with reservations for travel on the West Coast Trail or for sites overlooking Long Beach, near Tofino, the release says campers can reserve spaces across the Broken Group of Islands, in Barkley Sound, north of Bamfield, for the first time.

Parks Canada also says it is extending the season for its Tofino-area Green Point campground to take advantage of a unique natural event.

"Instead of opening in May, the popular forested campground overlooking Long Beach will open March 8, just in time to take part in the annual Pacific Rim Whale Festival and see grey whales migrate past the national park reserve," the release says.