Freezing rain, snow and extreme cold expected for much of B.C.

VANCOUVER — A freezing rain warning is in effect for B.C.'s Fraser Valley as a winter storm continues to batter southern parts of the province.

Environment Canada says freezing rain began in Abbotsford Wednesday night and is expected to fall in neighbouring areas into Thursday evening.

Portions of the Fraser Valley could be coated in a layer of ice by Friday, possibly resulting dangerous road conditions and downed trees branches.

Up to 20 centimetres of snow is also expected to fall in areas along the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3, with conditions tapering off by Friday.

A snowfall warning is in effect across the southern portion of the province from the South Coast to Yoho National Park.