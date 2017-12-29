B.C. police investigate third deadly 'targeted' shooting within days

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — A 24-year-old man is dead in what British Columbia police say is the third such targeted shooting within a week.

Abbotsford police responded to a suspected shooting Thursday in a rural area of the city.

Police say Alexander Blanarou of Surrey was found dead of gunshot wounds.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case and the B.C. Coroners Service is helping to gather evidence.

Two men were killed in separate shootings in Maple Ridge and North Vancouver on Dec. 22, including a man who police say was connected with past gang activity.