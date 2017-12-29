Weather blamed for Fraser Valley blackouts affecting about 9,000 customers

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — BC Hydro says freezing rain and winter conditions caused outages late Thursday affecting about 9,000 homes and businesses in Abbotsford and Mission.

The utility says restoration times may vary and will be provided when they become available.

BC Hydro adds that difficult conditions and extensive damage may mean a longer blackout for some customers.

The power outages come amid a winter storm watch in the Fraser Valley issued by Environment Canada on Thursday night.