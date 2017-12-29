Woman, 27, hit by postal truck dies of her injuries

RICHMOND, B.C. — A 27-year-old woman has died of her injuries after being struck by a Canada Post truck on Wednesday afternoon.

The woman was hit at about 2 p.m. by the semi-tractor cab (near Garden City Road and Sea Island Way) and rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

Richmond RCMP say neither speed nor alcohol are believed to have been factors.

Anyone with information to assist the investigation is asked to contact Richmond RCMP.