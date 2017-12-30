Tens of thousands still without power after British Columbia ice storms

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Tens of thousands of people in the Fraser Valley are still without electricity on Saturday as icy roads and poor visibility made it hard for crews to restore power.

BC Hydro says Mission and Abbotsford were the hardest hit communities after two ice storms slammed the region on Thursday and Friday, bringing down tree branches and power lines.

More than 100,000 people were initially affected by the outages — 36,000 of whom had not had power restored by 8 a.m. on Saturday.

BC Hydro says crews — including some who were brought in from other regions — are working to restore power, but "difficult and dangerous conditions" such as icy roads, poor visibility and falling trees have made the effort more challenging.