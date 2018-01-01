PHOTOS: 1,761 leap into Vancouver's English Bay for New Year polar bear swim

Vancouver's New Year dawned warmer than elsewhere in frozen-over Canada, starting Monday at a balmy -3C and hovering barely above freezing through the day.

And though many other cities in the current cold snap were forced to cancel their icy swims, that didn't deter a ragtag cast of costumed, shivering (and sometimes screaming) characters from across the city from ringing in the New Year shuddering in the waters of English Bay for the annual Polar Bear Swim.

'It's my first time,' explains Nayoun Lee (centre) as she shivered on the beach after a water fight with her friend Minyoung Bae (left). 'I want to do it again!'

The pair of Vancouver residents, both from Korea, described their inaugural Polar Bear Swim experience as 'very cool — but not too cold.'

Lifeguards stood on guard on the beach and in rowboats near shore in case any chilly swimmers needed help. The Vancouver park board estimated that 1,761 participants took part this year, more than last year's estimated 1,500.

While many participants Metro spoke to were first-timers, others said they've been attending literally for decades.

One of those veterans, wearing a large tin foil skull hat and festooned in artistically repurposed Starbucks coffee bags, was costume designer Dave Decarlo (right).

When was his first Vancouver Polar Bear Swim?

'I was just four years old,' the 64-year-old revealed. 'This has become a Vancouver icon event, every year there's more people.'

Costumes were plentiful among the thousands who braved the cold Monday afternoon, including a group with reindeer horns, and another all wearing viking helmets and braids. One swimmer slowly drifted across the shoreline inside a tall purple hippo floatie, surrounded by splashing and shrieking plungers. And one group of Australians sported an inflatable yellow kangaroo.