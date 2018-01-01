'They are so afraid of forgetting the face': emotional toll of overdose crisis deepens in B.C.

Rushing to the aid of someone overdosing over and over again can take a heavy toll on frontline workers and volunteers.

“The impact is huge because they’re seeing it everyday and much more of it and in some cases they’re seeing overdose several times a day,” said Carolyn Sinclair, head of the Mobile Response Team, a group formed to deal with the mental health challenges posed by the overdose crisis.

The need is only growing — but the Mobile Response Team is waiting to hear what the upcoming provincial budget will mean for its future. In May 2017, the newly elected B.C. government gave Provincial Health Services Authority enough funding to create the team to respond to the ongoing overdose crisis. That funding runs out in three months and Sinclair says the program is so desperately needed, it could use more resources to keep up.

“We’re doing the best we can – but we’re hoping to add a few more people to the team.”

The team is currently made up of 12 full-time workers, including counsellors, psychologists, art therapists, former police officers, paramedics, and more, said Sinclair, who used to work in victim services.

More than 1,200 people in B.C. died from drug overdoses from January to October 2017, according to the latest available data from the BC Coroners Service. That breaks down to about four deaths a day.

Those deaths also affect thousands of people who are exposed to the overdose crisis everyday. Over time, those experiences can trigger mental health issues, said Sinclair.

The Mobile Response Team has served almost 2,000 people so far and worked with 195 different agencies across the province. First responders are among those who suffer trauma from their work, but Sinclair says she has seen even community centre employees come in for help.

“We’re offering education, training around overdose prevention, overdose first aid, we’re certainly doing debriefings with people following critical incidents,” she said.

“People just don’t have this much capacity of dealing with this much grief and loss.”

But those hardest hit by the crisis are people whose loved ones are dying from overdoses, Sinclair emphasized. The Mobile Response Team has a mandate to help ‘peers,’ or those with lived experiences, as well.

“They are so afraid of forgetting the faces…the names of the people they are losing,” she said.

“These are people from their community they have known for many years."