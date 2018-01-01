Vancouver police step up enforcement after increase in vehicle break-ins

Vancouver police are warning the public about a dramatic increase in vehicle break-ins leading up to the new year.

The force recieved 1,238 complaints about items stolen from vehicles in November 2017, compared to 892 in November 2016, according to a release last Thursday. In December, police assigned some of its members to focus on parking spots that thieves have been known to target.

Officers arrested more than 25 suspects, many of whom are alleged repeat offenders, and recommend over 80 charges in just one month, according to the release.

Many of the alleged thefts happened in Vancouver's downtown area, said Cst. Jason Doucette.

“This project focused on parking lots in the downtown core where we’ve seen the highest number of theft reports,” he said.

Other hot spots for theft from vehicles in December include Strathcona, Mount Pleasant, Fairview, Grandview-Woodland, and Joyce-Collingwood, according to the Vancouver Police Department's GeoDash tool, which shows a map of crime incidents in the city.

The data also shows a steady decrease in the number of thefts from vehicles during the police's 'theft from auto' project last month. Police recieved about 834 complaints in December, compared to 1,238 in November.

Doucette says people can deter thieves from breaking into cars by not leaving items in plain sight.

“Theft from auto is a preventable crime and we all have a role to play in decreasing the number of break-ins," he said.