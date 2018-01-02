Top 5 most expensive homes in B.C.

1. 3085 Point Grey Rd. - $78.8 million

Lululemon's founder, Chip Wilson, is the owner of B.C.'s most expensive residential property for the fifth year in a row. The assessed value of his Point Grey home went up by $3 million this year.

2. 4707 Belmont Ave. - $71.8 million

3. James Island - $54.4 million

This 780-acre private island, located near Sidney, B.C., features an 18-hole golf course, a 5,000 square-foot home, and six smaller guest cottages. An old real estate listing of the property boasts about the island's "white sand beaches" and diverse ecology. The property has been listed for $75 million in the past but if you were hoping to scoop up this private resort, you're out of luck – the island is no longer on the market.

Last year, the island was reportedly assessed at $51.6 million.

4. 4719 Belmont Ave. - $46.7 million

This property sits next to the second most expensive property in B.C., both located on Vancouver's stately Belmont Avenue.

5. 2815 Point Grey Rd. - $45.9 million