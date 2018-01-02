News / Vancouver

Top 5 most expensive homes in B.C.

This year's list includes homes in Vancouver's Point Grey and Kitsilano neighbourhoods – and also an island

This property at 4743 Belmont Avenue was reportedly listed at $63 million in 2017 and is the sixth most expensive property according to BC Assessments in 2017.

Sotheby's International Realty Canada

1. 3085 Point Grey Rd. - $78.8 million

Chip Wilson's house is shown in this photo taken in 2014.

Emily Jackson/Metro

Lululemon's founder, Chip Wilson, is the owner of B.C.'s most expensive residential property for the fifth year in a row. The assessed value of his Point Grey home went up by $3 million this year. 

2. 4707 Belmont Ave. - $71.8 million

This property on Vancouver's Belmont Avenue was assessed at $71.8 million.

Google Streetview

3. James Island - $54.4 million 

James' Island is located near Saanich.

Sotheyby's International Realty Canada

This 780-acre private island, located near Sidney, B.C., features an 18-hole golf course, a 5,000 square-foot home, and six smaller guest cottages. An old real estate listing of the property boasts about the island's "white sand beaches" and diverse ecology. The property has been listed for $75 million in the past but if you were hoping to scoop up this private resort, you're out of luck – the island is no longer on the market. 

Last year, the island was reportedly assessed at $51.6 million.

4. 4719 Belmont Ave. - $46.7 million

Google Streetview

This property sits next to the second most expensive property in B.C., both located on Vancouver's stately Belmont Avenue.

5. 2815 Point Grey Rd. - $45.9 million

This property with an ocean view is located between Jericho and Kitsilano beaches. Perks include being a four-minute walk away from Chip Wilson's house.

This Vancouver property was assessed at $45.9 million in 2018.

Google Streetview

