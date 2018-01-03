Michelle Obama to speak at Greater Vancouver Board of Trade event

Michelle Obama will be in Vancouver to speak at Queen Elizabeth Theatre in February, the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade announced Wednesday afternoon.

The event will take place on Feb. 15, in what will be a rare opportunity for British Columbians to see the former first lady speak in person.

“Michelle Obama is a luminary. She is a role model for millions of women and an inspiring speaker,” said Anne Giardini, Chair of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade and Chancellor of Simon Fraser University. “We at the Board of Trade are honoured to welcome her to Vancouver."

Obama, who is a lawyer by profession, is "one of the most inspirational public figures of our time," said Iain Black, CEO and President of GVBOT.