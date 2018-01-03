Crash kills two on Highway 99 to Whistler, strands motorists
Six sent to hospital after deadly collision Tuesday evening saw emergency responders dispatch six ambulances and two helicopters north of Squamish.
A car crash between Squamish and Whistler on Tuesday night killed two and sent four others to hospital in "critical condition," according to authorities, stranding motorists for hours as temperatures dipped to -3C overnight.
The B.C. Coroners Service confirmed it was investigating the two deaths of two men.
"We are in the early stages of our investigation involving two males from last night’s crash on Highway 99," spokesperson Andy Watson wrote in an email Wednesday afternoon.
B.C.'s Emergency Health Services said it dispatched six ambulances and two helicopters to the scene near the Cheekye River north of Squamish, stating on Twitter that its paramedics "cared for multiple patients last evening, after a major vehicle incident on Highway 99 north of Squamish at approximately 8 p.m."
Highway 99, which connects Vancouver to the mountain resort community, remained closed for hours in both directions, according to Drive B.C., and wasn't re-opened until shortly before 2:30 a.m.
"(Highway 99) now open north of Squamish from previous vehicle incident," the provincial agency tweeted. "Expect major delays due to heavy congestion."
Meanwhile, B.C. Transit Whistler issued a statement on its Twitter account Wednesday morning about the deadly collision.
"Please have some patience (with) our work force today," the service tweeted around 8:30 a.m., "Many have lost friends or family connected to the accident on (Highway 99) last night, some were on scene assisting and have still come to work to get you safely home."