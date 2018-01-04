B.C. doctor inducted into Order of Canada for innovative cancer treatments

A Vancouver doctor has been inducted into the Order of Canada, the country’s highest civilian honour, for his cutting-edge work on cancer treatments.

Dr. Martin Gleave and a team of researchers at the Vancouver Prostate Centre have made discoveries that have led to almost a dozen new cancer treatments so far.

But Gleave, also a professor at the University of B.C.’s urologic sciences department, says this most recent accolade is special.

“It was a wonderful surprise and it’s a big honour," he said. "Oftentimes, people are awarded for our work by our peers within our own scientific community, but this transcends that.”

And it’s the wider public Gleave hopes to help most – prostate cancer is the leading cancer in B.C. men and the second deadliest type of cancer.

“The cancer does evolve," he explained, "which is why it’s a very difficult disease to treat and understanding the evolution of the disease allows you to control it better.”

Gleave realized early on his team could play an important role in the sometimes slow process of turning his research into treatments for patients. Creating successful biotechnology companies based on that research is one important measure of success, he said. So far, his Vancouver Prostate Centre has spun off six companies.

“It allows you to turn research knowledge into new treatments, but also to turn that into knowledge driven economic growth,” he said.

“It’s key to us as a region and as a country to continue to compete globally in that space — but also to attract global talent here for us to be competitive in the future.”

And while the 250-member team at the Centre specializes in urological cancers, some of their most important work has improved drugs for other cancers as well.

In 2017, Gleave’s team was the first to discover scientists can reliably sequence a tumour’s DNA from a patient’s blood sample. The genetic information allows doctors to personalize treatment plans in an effort to boost their success rate. Previously, doctors needed a biopsy sample in order to handpick drug therapies for patients.

But Gleave is most proud of his work on shutting down cancer’s “stress response.”

“When we try to kill a cancer," he said, "it activates its stress response. It’s used to mitigate the anti-cancer effects of the drug.