Father charged with second-degree murder in deaths of daughters appears in court

VICTORIA — A man facing two charges of second-degree murder in the deaths of his young daughters made a brief appearance Thursday in a Victoria courtroom.

Andrew Berry's case has been adjourned until Feb. 1 after British Columbia provincial court heard he needs four weeks to retain legal counsel.

The 43-year-old was wearing a grey hoodie and did not speak during his court appearance.

Police have said they were called to a residence in Oak Bay on the evening of Dec. 25 where officers discovered the bodies of six-year-old Chloe Berry and her four-year-old sister, Aubrey.

A family friend has said the girls' mother, Sarah Cotton, called police after their father didn't return them as scheduled on Christmas Day.