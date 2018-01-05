Arepa'd development: Venezuela's tasty street food hits Vancouver

Venezuela's iconic street food has come to Vancouver's Punjabi Market area.

On a block of Main Street between Kohli’s barbershop and the Tandoori Oven restaurant, Yarina Ramos makes arepas.

They’re a disc-shaped cake made of corn flower with a pocket perfect for filling. They’re a historic food: long before they hit city streets, arepas were made by indigenous peoples who lived in what is now Venezuela and Colombia.

“If you visited Venezuela before, you can find a place that’s 24 hours with 30 different things to put in the arepas,” said Ramos, 47, owner of Chevere Eh at 6440 Main St. “Different kinds of cheese, beef, seafood like tuna — everything goes into the arepa.”

When she says “Venezuela before,” she means a different time. Now it’s not safe for restaurants to open late there, she explained.

Once South America’s richest democracy, Venezuela has slid into an unstable dictatorship; violence, food scarcity, imploding currency, black markets, crackdowns on protest top the headlines.

Ramos is part of a Venezuelan diaspora that left to seek new opportunities, just 1,555 of them in Metro Vancouver. She came alone in 2005, leaving her family including a daughter.

Vancouver's Venezuelans seldom gather, but many are part of politically engaged Facebook groups. By hand-making arepas, Ramos is keeping her connection to home alive in her own way.

You could say the humble arepa symbolizes something greater: hinting at some of the patterns of newcomer entrepreneurship in a changing city.

In Venezuela, Ramos worked office jobs; in Canada, she did what she calls “survival jobs": painting homes, cleaning offices, washing dishes. “I had my own place in Venezuela,” she said. “I used to be a landlord!”

It wasn’t an easy transition, but Ramos surrounded herself with people — other newcomers she knew from work, and people with disabilities and seniors she volunteered with. Learning English was one way to connect; another, food. When trying Malaysian and Filipino eateries, "I feel like I’m connecting with the culture by being there and meeting the people."

Her first try at the food business was a café she bought in Burnaby. But a year ago, she saw an empty former pizzeria in Vancouver's Punjabi Market (previously a meat shop turned medical office).

A perfect spot for something new.

The Sunset neighbourhood has a long immigrant history. Affordable rents in residential area retail strips outside downtown offer immigrant businesses and communities stability to flourish.

Sunset was home to Germans after the war; many started churches there. South Asian newcomers came in the 1970s, earning the Punjabi Market moniker. It's been quieter lately, as immigrants who thrived moved to the suburbs. Such enclaves are often passed on or shared with newer immigrant groups.

Ramos followed in these footsteps by opening her restaurant here. She created the handywork and art; her clock has photos of Venezuelan landmarks, her Canadian passport and an arepa. As for the name, "Chevere" represents her culture.

"It means 'cool,'" she said. "When I was in the U.S., my American friends always made fun of me about the ‘eh!’ because I’m from Canada. So Chevere Eh! is like ‘Cool, eh?’"

On the menu are tacos, burritos and flan; her signature arepas are the lesser known treat.

“Even if I have a hard time introducing a product that nobody knows, I think I can be a pioneer who makes it easier for other people from my country to have a food business too.”

Her small but cozy spot sits where generations found their footing. Sharing food always helps.