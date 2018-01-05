Mansions versus farmland debate set to heat up again in Lower Mainland

Mega houses on Lower Mainland farmland are set to become a hot topic again in 2018, as B.C. embarks on new agricultural land consultations and the City of Richmond readies to revisit the thorny issue.

“The province brought in guidelines for maximum house size around 10 years ago and never enforced them,” Harold Steves, a farmer and Richmond city councillor, told Metro. Steves pointed out with some frustration that new provincial consultations come just a few years after a previous round of talks.

“When we had the consultation three or four years ago, we said, 'Please enforce your guidelines,'" he said. "Since that time we went from 5,000 square foot houses to 40,000 square foot houses … We had one with 21 bedrooms and bathrooms.”

B.C. protects farmland under its Agricultural Land Reserve, much of which is in the province’s heavily urban Lower Mainland. Mega-mansions on that farmland have been a contentious issue for years. The agriculture ministry’s guidelines on farmhouse sizes state that too-large houses can risk farmland's viability — from raising land value to reducing the amount of land that can be farmed.

Steves contends the huge price spike in residential real estate last year spurred more demand for farmland — where property owners can build very large houses, and are exempt from paying the 15 per cent foreign buyers tax, and can lease the land for low-maintenance farming (such as growing blueberries) to get property taxes down.

Attempts to regulate the home sizes on farmland, however, have been fraught in several Lower Mainland municipalities. Some landowners said the proposed rules would infringe on their private property rights; others argued the enormous homes are needed to house many generations of the same farming family.

Richmond has some of the laxest regulations when it comes to the size of a home allowed on farmland. Last May, Richmond Council voted to restrict agricultural land home size to 10,764 square feet. But Steves argued size should have been cut to the provincial guideline: 5,381 square feet. City staff will be bringing the issue back to council for review in the next few months, Steves said.

Because city councils tend to back down in the face of heated opposition from landowners, Steves wants the province to mandate the size of the homes, something that was previously left to local governments.