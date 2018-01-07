Vancouver proposes modular housing near Olympic Village area

The City of Vancouver has announced yet another site slated for its modular housing initiative, aimed at housing 600 homeless people in total.

If approved, the 50-unit building would be constructed on West 2nd Avenue, just under the Cambie bridge and across from the Vancouver Police Department headquarters. The site is located next to the Olympic Village Canda Line station and also happens to be three blocks away from social housing in the Margeurite Ford building, which was the target of noise complaints from nearby condo residents in 2014.

The city says it has started connecting with local residents about the proposed project and will hold information sessions where people are welcome to provide feedback, according to a press release Sunday. BC Housing will select a non-profit organization to run the building and provide 24/7 staffing, according to the city.

The city has yet to issue a development permit for the site.

Vancouver built its first modular housing project almost a year ago, at 220 Terminal Ave. But construction for its second modular housing project in Marpole has faced strong neighbourhood opposition.

The B.C. government says it will create 1,000 units of modular housing across the province and has committed $66 million to building 600 of them in Vancouver.

In the long term, Vancouver aims to build 12,000 new units of permanent social housing in the next 10 years.