Police investigating 'targeted' double shooting in East Vancouver
Two men were taken to hospital Saturday night
Vancouver police say a double shooting that took place Saturday night was targeted.
Two men, who police describe as in their early 20s, were shot in a parking lot near East Kent Avenue and Borden Street. The incident took place at about 8 p.m. Saturday. The two men were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Police say there is no reason to believe the public is at risk. But anyone with information about the incident is asked to call investigators at 604-717-2541.