Women's march organizers prepare for second rally in Vancouver

Organizers are gearing up for another women’s march in Vancouver.

About 15,000 people showed up in Downtown Vancouver about one year ago to rally against the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States. Organizers say there is even more reason to join this year’s march, scheduled for Saturday, January 20.

“Definitely, there was a call for [another march] because this past year, everything that has happened has been horrific to wake up to everyday,” said organizer Samantha Monckton, who called 2017 “a dark year.”

But the #MeToo movement and ousting of Republican candidate Roy Moore in Alabama’s recent election are just a few examples of proof that feminists are not backing down, she added.

“It just fuels the fire for us.”

Organizers say the 2018 march will have a hopeful atmosphere

“It will be a positive event for everybody. There are lots of families coming. We’re going to have music and drummers and very motivational and uplifting speeches,” said Monckton, who owns her own communications business.

The event could act as a springboard for other campaigns this year, including a push to put more women in office, she added.

“We’d like to encourage those in the crowd to say, maybe I can run for something – maybe I can run for school board, or city council."

Municipal elections in B.C. will be held in November 2018.

Organizers also hope to push back against racism in Canada by ensuring refugees and immigrants feel welcomed when they arrive and by supporting indigenous families as the inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women continues.

“By bringing this diverse group of people, hopefully we can educate people and show that we are a very diverse community and we should all pitch in where we can,” said Monckton.