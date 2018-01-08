B.C. taxi group urges province to take slow and cautious route on ride share

VANCOUVER — The B.C. Taxi Association says ride sharing services like Uber and Lyft need to be held to the same regulatory standards as taxi associations if they are allowed to operate in the province.

The association is among numerous industry stakeholders and experts presenting to an all-party government committee this week in Vancouver on the future of ride-hailing services in B.C.

Association president Mohan Kang says ride-sharing services could "destroy" the current taxi industry and put drivers out of work.

He told the committee that base rates should be equal between services and only a single ride-sharing app that allows clients to summon a ride should be approved provincewide.

The Green party has advocated for the approval of ride sharing in the province, but the NDP and Liberal parties have said further study was needed to look at the impact on the current industry.