Free bus service? It won't work in Lower Mainland: UBC professor

Whistler experimented with offering free bus service on the weekends last summer but one transportation expert says Vancouverites should not hold their breath for something similar in the city.

The resort town funded the pilot project, which ran from Canada Day until Labour Day, using revenue from its paid-parking program. During that time, Whistler saw a 53 per cent increase in bus ridership, which took an equivalent of 400 cars off the road per day, according to Mayor Nancy Wilhelm-Morden.

“We’re just dumping all the [paid-parking] revenue into transit.”

She says that revenue, boosted by several price increases in recent years, will also pay for a new fleet of buses that run on natural compressed gas. Funds from the paid-parking program have also already paid for a new bike valet system, and allowed the municipality to decrease the price of the monthly bus pass from $65 to $50, according to Wilhelm-Morden.

“It is working for our town and there will be further initiatives coming up in the spring and summer this year.”

But while a resort like Whistler may be able to increase ridership on public transit by asking drivers to pay up, it likely won’t work in the Lower Mainland, said Robin Lindsey, a professor at UBC’s Sauder School of Business.

“The answer would be no, partly because big transit systems in Vancouver is very expensive.”

Experts say taking cars off the road means improving and expanding the public transit system in the Lower Mainland but maintaining rapid transit lines is not cheap and some municipalities have been waiting for new transit infrastructure for years.

“Although parking fees are relatively high in Vancouver, you’re not going to get enough money,” said Lindsey.

He says the province should look at implementing road pricing, where drivers pay to use the roads. In some U.S. cities, drivers pay to use the highways and the amount they pay depends on how far they drive.

TransLink has historically had a difficult time finding funding – in 2015 a referendum on a 0.5 per cent sales tax increase to fund transit projects failed.