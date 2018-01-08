Lululemon raising fourth-quarter guidance following holiday season

VANCOUVER — Lululemon Athletica Inc. is raising its sales and earnings guidance for its fourth quarter.

The retailer says it now expects net revenue will be in the range of $905 million to $915 million for the quarter based on a total comparable sales increase in the high single digits on a constant dollar basis.

The revised forecast compares with its earlier guidance for net revenue in the range of $870 million to $885 million for the fourth quarter based on a total comparable sales increase in the mid-single digits on a constant dollar basis.

Lululemon also says it now expects diluted earnings per share of $1.24 to $1.26 for the fourth quarter. Excluding the impact of the restructuring of its Ivivva operations, it expects adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $1.25 to $1.27.

That is up from earlier guidance for diluted earnings per share of $1.18 to $1.21, or $1.19 to $1.22 excluding the Ivivva restructuring.

The guidance did not include the impact of the U.S. tax reform which was enacted late last year. The company says it expects to recognize a significant income tax expense in the fourth quarter related to the one-time deemed repatriation tax on accumulated foreign earnings.