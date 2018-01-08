Police investigating homicide trying to identify man found dead in Surrey, B.C.

SURREY, B.C. — Police say they are working to confirm the identity of a man who was found dead in a home on Sunday in Surrey, B.C.

The Integrated Homicide Investigations Team says officers tried to revive the man when they arrived shortly after midnight and found him in distress.

Emergency Health Services were called and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the residence where the man was found is in the 17800 block of 64th Avenue.

Corp. Meghan Foster says the cause of death was not clear but foul play is suspected.