Richmond taxi drivers squeezed by illegal taxi companies

The general manager of a Surrey taxi company says he believes the large number of illegal taxi companies in Richmond is putting pressure on traditional cab companies.

Don Guilbault, general manager of Surrey’s Greencab, described hearing from nine taxi drivers who were looking to switch companies last week. Five drivers were from Vancouver; four were from Richmond.

Related stories:



“The four boys from Richmond all had the same answer: What they told me was we now have five illegal operators in Richmond, we have families to feed … our business has been killed,” Guilbault told MLAs during a provincial parliamentary committee Monday afternoon.

The committee is hearing from the public as the provincial government considers whether and how to allow ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft in B.C.

The Chinese-language company Udi Kuaiche, which customers use via the WeChat app, has operated in Richmond for months.

Green Party leader Andrew Weaver said he had heard of two illegal taxi companies operating in Richmond but was surprised to hear there was as many as five. The Oak Bay-Gordon Head MLA asked whether more needs to be done to enforce the province's existing rules.

The province's Transporation Passenger Branch, for example, can levy fines of $1,150. But Guilbault said from what he understands, black market companies absorb such fines as part of their cost of business.